Police are searching for the driver who left their passenger behind to die after rolling their vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Pikes Peak Avenue near South Academy Boulevard just after 3 a.m. The driver may have lost control on a curve in the roadway just before flipping their vehicle into a front yard, but police are still investigating what caused the crash. The driver took off, and the homeowner whose yard the vehicle landed in called for help.

The passenger died at the scene.

