Police are looking for a driver that hit a bicyclist and then fled early Friday in east Colorado Springs.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Constitution Avenue at the intersection with Sussex Lane. The driver hit the bicyclist, who was also going east, and abandoned his car on the Rock Island Trail nearby.

Police say the bicyclist is expected to recover from undisclosed injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

