A driver was able to walk away from a rollover that left a vehicle upside down near the edge of a Colorado cliff.
The San Miguel Sheriff shared photos of the rollover on Black Bear Pass on Wednesday. The pass is near Telluride more than 250 miles west of Pueblo. The driver had no major injuries.
Because of the rollover, the sheriff's office announced the pass will remain closed through Thursday afternoon to safely remove the vehicle.
#Blackbearpass will remain CLOSED until at least tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon to allow for safe removal of vehicle that overturned earlier today. Bridal Veil Rd to the top of the falls remains open. pic.twitter.com/FleVfz3MLJ— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) August 21, 2019