One person was killed in a rollover crash Monday in southeast Colorado Springs that has all southbound lanes of South Union Boulevard closed, according to Colorado Springs police.
The crash involved one car with just the driver. The driver, whose identity has not been released, was traveling southbound on Union at about 10 a.m. when they hit the curb and the car flipped. The driver was ejected and died on scene, police said.
Southbound lanes of Union are closed from Monterey Road to South Circle Drive during the investigation. Police expect the road will reopen about 1:30 p.m. Northbound lanes remain open.
We can confirm there is one fatality at the one-car crash at Monterey and Union. This is the 16th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs.— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) May 13, 2019
Police said excessive speed is suspected as a factor of the crash, but that hasn't been confirmed. Details about the driver, including age and gender, have not been released.
This is the 16th traffic-related fatality this year in Colorado Springs.
