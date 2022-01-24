A driver died Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.

Police said a vehicle was heading south on Marksheffel Road near Dublin Boulevard when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another car.

One of the cars flipped, trapping the driver, while the other spun off the road, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Firefighters freed the trapped occupant by slicing the roof off the car.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals, where one of the them died, police said.

The Police Department's Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation of the crash, which was reported just after 9 a.m. Monday.

No other details were released.