A man trying to avoid being pulled over by deputies instead caused a crash that killed him.
Colorado State Patrol says the Jeep went airborne off of Colorado 78, flipped twice after hitting the ground, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. The driver survived the crash only long enough to be transported to the hospital by ambulance but died a short time later. He has been identified as 59-year-old Larry Conder of Pueblo.
Troopers say alcohol and drug use are suspected factors in the rollover.
The crash happened 10 miles west of Pueblo just after 3 p.m. Monday.