Police responded to a crash in northeastern Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon that left one person dead, law enforcement said.
The Colorado Springs Police Department arrived near Tutt Boulevard and Iceberg Pass Way about 1:38 p.m. after receiving a call about a single-vehicle crash, police said.
The vehicle, headed east on Iceberg Pass Way, tried to turn left onto Tutt Boulevard when it hit a traffic light pole at the northeast corner of the intersection, officers said.
Bystanders who witnessed the crash attempted "live-saving measures" until emergency personnel could take the driver to a hospital, police said.
The driver died later and officers said the crash might have been caused by a "medical event."
The official cause of death and identity of the driver will be determined by the El Paso County Corner's Office.