A driver collided with a fire truck on its way to a house fire Thursday evening near downtown Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department truck had its lights and sirens activated and was headed northbound on Weber Street, preparing to turn west onto Uintah Street. A driver headed eastbound on Uintah didn't hear or see the truck and struck it, according to police.
The fire truck was headed to 2809 Strauss Lane, in northwest Colorado Springs, just after 6:30 p.m. on a report of a house in flames.
Both vehicles were able to drive away from the scene, and the driver was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, police said.