A driver crashed through a planter and dented a gate in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon, police said.
No one was seriously injured in the crash, which happened on the intersection between North Nevada Avenue and Bijou Street Tuesday afternoon. The crash took place right in front of the King's Chef Diner at that intersection, which the vehicle stopped short of hitting.
"They were just turning and one driver failed to yield to another," one officer said.
The left lanes on westbound Bijou Street and northbound Nevada Avenue were blocked until the car could be removed, police said. Tow trucks were on scene as of around 4:30 p.m.