For the third time in four days, a driver crashed through a Colorado Springs-area convenience store trying to steal from an ATM.

The latest store targeted was a Loaf ‘N Jug off Drennan Road and South Academy on Tuesday morning, law enforcement said.

According to police, a driver went through the front of the store, aiming to crack open the ATM. While the driver managed to knock over the machine, they failed to get anything out of it.

The attempted smash-and-grab happened sometime before 4 a.m. The store was closed at the time and no one was inside.