Police were working a traffic crash near the Colorado Springs Airport when another driver crashed into a police car and fled the scene Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs police reported.

Officers were on the scene of the previous traffic crash at the intersection of Powers and Fountain boulevards around 5 a.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound on Powers Boulevard "sideswiped" a police vehicle that had its emergency lights activated, police said.

Police reported no injuries but said the driver that crashed into the parked vehicle left the scene.

Police said they are "following up" to identify and cite the driver. Police did not provide a vehicle description.