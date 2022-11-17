A driver cited for driving under the influence of alcohol reportedly caused a three-vehicle rollover crash that also involved a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

Just before 3 a.m., officers received a report of a rollover crash at North Academy and Palmer Park boulevards, just north of The Citadel mall.

Police said witnesses reported that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Palmer Park Boulevard when it ran a red light at the intersection, colliding with a second and third vehicle passing southbound through the intersection and landing on its roof. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle, which was found to be a stolen vehicle out of El Paso County, then fled on foot southbound on Academy Boulevard before police arrived, police said.

The suspects that fled have not been located.

The third vehicle sustained minor damage and its driver suffered no injuries, police said.

The driver of the first vehicle, 51-year-old Luis Gutierrez, was cited for DUI and released, officials said. Lanes were closed during the investigation but have since reopened as of around 5:50 a.m.