A driver accused of causing a five-car pileup Friday on North Powers Boulevard was cited with careless driving involving injury, Colorado Springs police said.

The driver of a 2014 Ford panel van, whose name has not been released, lost control and collided with another car, causing "a chain reaction of bumper-to-bumper car crashes," police said. Two drivers were hospitalized with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

The pileup was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of North Powers Boulevard just south of Briargate Parkway.

All southbound traffic on North Powers Boulevard was diverted until 7:30 p.m., police said.

