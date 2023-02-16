A motorist has been charged after a deadly, multivehicle crash claimed the life of a Colorado Springs man last month, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Steven Rowland, 61, faces preliminary charges of alleged careless driving resulting in death, careless driving resulting in injury, driver's license violation and not having insurance after the fatal crash on Jan. 20, according to public court records.

An investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department found that a Ford F150 traveling north on Austin Bluffs Parkway moved into the left turn lanes at the Rangewood Drive intersection. The Ford failed to stop and struck a Honda Civic. Both vehicles then collided with other vehicles in the intersection, police said.

The drivers of the Ford F150 and Honda Civic were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the Honda, later identified as 69-year-old Wolfgang Lampert, died two days after the crash, police said.

Lampert was the owner of Colorado Springs-based pinball maintenance company PinballWorx, founded in 2011. At the time of the crash, Lampert was on his way to fix a pinball machine, according to his wife of 42 years, Darlene. Lampert was also a musician and served as the parish organist at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church for 40 years.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Court documents show that Rowland has been convicted of traffic violations in El Paso County, including turning without signaling in 2020 and 2009; driving without a license in 2016; careless driving in 2013; and driving while ability impaired under the influence of alcohol or drugs in 2010.

According to police, speed was investigated as a factor in last month's crash during an investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team.

Rowland is due to be arraigned in court on April 12.