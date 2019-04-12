Red light cameras
Eastbound traffic on Platte Avenue drives past the newly installed red light camera on Friday at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Chelton Road.

CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE/
A driver injured multiple people after blowing through a busy Colorado Springs intersection where the city expects a traffic camera to be running later this spring.

The driver, who was not named, turned against the light from northbound Academy Boulevard onto westbound Dublin and collided with two other cars.

Several people were transported to local hospitals.

Officers with the Falcon division were not immediately available to comment on citations, injuries and other details about the wreck.

The first two red-light cameras to go into operation Tuesday are at the eastbound approach to Platte Avenue and Chelton Road and the westbound approach at Briargate and Lexington boulevards, city spokeswoman Kim Melchor said in a release. The northbound approach at Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle and the southbound approach at Academy and Dublin boulevards will follow later this spring.

Those caught on camera will be sent a ticket.

The cameras have been touted as a safety measure after lat year's record 48 traffic fatalities in the city.

