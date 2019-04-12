A driver who went through a red light at a dangerous Colorado Springs intersection where the city plans to install a camera to catch offenders this spring injured several people in a collision with two other vehicles, police said.
The driver, an 84-year-old man, turned against the light from northbound Academy Boulevard onto westbound Dublin about 8:15 p.m. Thursday and collided with two other cars, police said. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were severe but not life-threatening.
Three passengers from one of the other cars were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police expect to cite the driver who caused the crash, police Lt. Daniel Thompson said.
The first two red-light cameras went into operation Tuesday at the eastbound approach to Platte Avenue and Chelton Road and the westbound approach at Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive.
For the first 30 days, drivers will receive a warning for failing to stop at red lights. After that, it’s a $75 ticket.
In the first 11 hours that the red-light cameras were live, 62 violators were caught, police said.
Cameras will be installed at the northbound approach at Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle and the southbound approach at Academy and Dublin boulevards later this spring.
The cameras are being touted as a safety measure after last year’s record 48 traffic fatalities in the city.