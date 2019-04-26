The driver of the semi-truck involved in a deadly massive pileup and fire Thursday on Interstate 70 west of Denver was identified as Rogel Lazaro Aguilera, CBS Denver reported.
He was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of vehicular homicide, Lakewood police announced Friday morning.
The interstate will be closed through the morning Friday as police continue to investigate the wreck, which involved 24 cars and four semitrucks. Eastbound lanes may not open until Saturday because of significant damage to the pavement, a CDOT representative said.
Aguilera, who is not from Colorado, was headed east down a hill on the interstate crashed into slower traffic and sparked the massive fire. Video footage from a news helicopter showed flames whipping off the vehicles and what appeared to be lumber spilled across the interstate.
A towering plume of black smoke was seen for miles as firefighters doused the burned-out shells of several vehicles.
Police originally reported 15 vehicles involved in the accident, but increased that number to 28 by Friday as they sifted through debris.
The exact number of people dead is not clear, though six people had been hospitalized Thursday night. Of the five, one was a firefighter with West Metro Fire. The department tweeted that he is "home and recovering."
The conditions of the other five are unknown.
Additional bodies may still be on the highway, police said Friday morning.
There's no indication that the driver intentionally barreled into the other cars or was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said. Police were looking at whether brake failure or mechanical problems prevented the truck, which was carrying lumber, from stopping, Ty Countryman of the Lakewood police said Thursday.