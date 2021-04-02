Police arrested a driver suspected of driving under influence in a multi-vehicle crash early Friday morning, law enforcement said.
Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road around 12:16 a.m. where three vehicles collided, police said.
When police arrived the driver and two passengers of one of the vehicles ran from the crash, police said.
Officers arrested the driver from a second vehicle on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.
The intersection was closed for about three hours after the crash, according to police officers' tweets.
Police did not provide the name of the arrested driver.