Colorado Springs police say that a motorist who on Friday rear-ended a city bus was under the influence of alcohol.
Terry Wruck, 50, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a collision near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway, police said.
When officers responded to a 9 p.m. call about the crash, they determined that the bus was stopped at a red light when a Cadillac sedan hit it from behind. There were no passengers on the bus at the time and the bus driver was not injured, officials said. Wruck sustained “non-life threatening injuries” and was treated before police took him into custody.