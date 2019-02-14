A 21-year-old woman suspected of driving under the influence of drugs was arrested in the death of a pedestrian Wednesday night near America the Beautiful Park west of downtown Colorado Springs, police said.
Mitchal Holloway, 21, was killed in the crash about 10:30 p.m. near Colorado Avenue and Cimino Drive, police said. Destany Cardenas was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.
Cardenas was driving a Hyundai sedan westbound on Colorado Avenue when she hit Holloway in the roadway. Holloway was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Cardenas and a female passenger weren’t injured.
Holloway’s death is the city’s sixth traffic fatality this year, the same number as at this time last year.