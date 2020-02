A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI late Tuesday after hitting a police car, Colorado Springs police say.

Offices were investigating another crash at North Powers Boulevard and Galley Road just before 10:30 p.m. when the driver rear-ended an unoccupied police car, with its lights on, that was parked in the road, blocking a lane of traffic, according to police.

No one was injured, but both cars sustained moderate damage, police said.