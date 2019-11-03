A driver was arrested for DUI late Saturday night after causing a domino-effect crash involving three other vehicles, including a police cruiser.
Police say the officer and the other two drivers were all stopped at the light at South Academy and Hancock Expressway when an Acura raced up to the intersection and crashed into a Nissan Murano. The Nissan was shoved into a Subaru directly in front of it, while the Acura spun into another lane and hit the officer's vehicle.
A woman riding in the Nissan was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. All others involved in the crash including the officer were unhurt.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.