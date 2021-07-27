The southbound lanes of South Nevada Avenue shut down after a motorcyclist was hit under the Interstate 25 bridge, Colorado Springs police said.
Officers responded to the crash around 8:48 a.m. where a 47-year-old motorcyclist likely suffered broken bones and was hospitalized, police said.
The driver who hit the motorcyclist fled the crash, but police later arrested the driver after they were detained by citizens at South Nevada Avenue and Motor City Way, police said.
Officers did not release the driver's name.
South Nevada reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m., police tweeted.