Want to get a flu shot? Now you can do it by drive-thru in Colorado Springs.
Beginning Thursday, two local Safeway stores will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics in their parking lots Thursdays through Oct. 1 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Safeway’s parent company Albertsons Companies announced.
The Safeway stores at 8750 N. Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs and at 6925 Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain will have several parking spots allocated for the flu clinics.
Customers can drive up to a designated clinic parking spot, talk to a pharmacist, complete paperwork and receive a flu shot without leaving their vehicle.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older.