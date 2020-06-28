A masked driver of a sport-utility vehicle fired several rounds outside a Security-Widefield tavern early Sunday, hitting one person in the abdomen, authorities said.

The drive-by attack occurred shortly after midnight at Detour Sports Bar and Grill, 4080 Clearview Loop. The driver of a Dodge Journey slowed in a southbound lane of Hancock Expressway and fired several shots before continuing south, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

A news release did not provide the condition of the victim, though authorities said the wound did not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.