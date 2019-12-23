Despite a snowy start to the season, Colorado Springs residents dreaming of a white Christmas may have to wait until next year.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo expect mild and dry conditions across the plains through Christmas on Wednesday.
Monday’s high in the 60s continues a streak of unseasonably warm conditions in Colorado Springs. Though Saturday marked the official start to winter, the weather service recorded temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s over the weekend.
Temperatures will gradually drop as the week continues, with a high of 49 degrees predicted for Christmas. Snow showers are likely along the Continental Divide, but dry, mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Christmas and Thursday across the plains, the service reported.
More winter-like weather could return to southeastern Colorado by Friday. Forecasters predict a 30% chance of snow during the day and a high near 38. A chance of snow is possible through Saturday.
Here's the full forecast for the week from the National Weather Service:
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Saturday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40.
