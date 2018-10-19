Despite the insanely astronomical odds, many Coloradans are growing excited — and dreaming big — as the Mega Millions jackpot reached $1 billion, the second largest lottery jackpot.
One woman spent $200 on Mega Millions tickets Thursday at the Sinclair gas station at South Eighth Street and U.S. 24, cashier Jim Pollock said. As the prize has climbed higher, he’s seen ticket sales spike.
“I love seeing the people come in and how ecstatic they are, like, ‘Oh, we’re going to do this and we’re going to do that and we’re going to do this,’” Pollock, 39, said Thursday evening.
Officials raised the estimated jackpot Thursday for the second time because of strong sales ahead of Friday night’s drawing.
“We expect that strong sales will push that grand prize amount even higher tomorrow morning, possibly even past $1 billion,” Colorado Lottery spokeswoman Kelly Tabor wrote in an email Thursday afternoon.
The $1 billion prize is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, behind only a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in 2016.
Pollock said he doesn’t often buy lottery tickets, but last night, he and his girlfriend “spent a little bit of money on them.”
Pollock said if he won, half of it would go to charity. “Everybody thinks, ‘Oh, vacations and cars and stuff like that. My first thought would be to get out of the hospital after having a heart attack at winning that much money,” he said, laughing.
No one has matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions grand prize since July 24. That reflects the game’s long odds — one in 302.5 million.
The $1 billion refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option, which would pay an immediate $565 million, a Colorado Lottery news release says. About half of the jackpot winnings would go to taxes.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
A nine-member office pool from Kaiser Permanente in Aurora won a $1 million lower-tier Mega Millions prize on Oct. 9, the Colorado Lottery said.
The group purchased a ticket that matched five out of six winning numbers.
And on Wednesday, two Powerball winning tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in Colorado.