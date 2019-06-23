Both ends of Serpentine Drive will shut down for about eight hours this week while crews complete drainage work.
The roundabout at Serpentine Drive and Manitou Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The U.S. 24 westbound off-ramp to Serpentine Drive will also be closed during that time. The west-bound on-ramp, however, will remain open, CDOT reports.
The closures will allow CDOT maintenance crews to install a drain to divert water from a spring near the roundabout, according to the release.