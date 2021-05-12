Residents can now review and comment on a new draft of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments’ short-range regional transportation plan, the organization announced.
Through June 11, residents can submit their feedback on the draft 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program, a four-year plan that implements the goals laid out in the region’s long-range 20-year plan and identifies transportation and transit programs for which it will allocate federal, state and local dollars, officials said.
Among the projects identified in the draft plan are a series of improvements along Interstate 25, Colorado 94, South Academy Boulevard and Charter Oak Ranch Road that will make it easier and safer to get to military posts in the Colorado Springs area, as well as bridge repairs, signal replacements and widening of some of the region’s major thoroughfares.
The draft is available on the Pikes Peak Area Council of Government’s website, ppacg.org/transportation/transportation-improvement-program.
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments will also hold two virtual open houses on the draft plan, officials said.
The first is scheduled for Monday from 1-2 p.m. on Zoom: ppacg.zoom.us/j/92290180409?pwd=YU9OWVJBdWxoaG5KY3k2YU5sSzhmdz09.
The second will be held June 2 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Zoom: ppacg.zoom.us/j/95140406705?pwd=ZDFJWHdjNEY2bEhKQnJ2cGdweGVjZz09.
The agency will use comments on the plan during the approval process, officials said. All comments will be available on the council’s website after the comment period ends next month.
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Board of Directors will review the draft plan at a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. July 14. Residents may comment on the proposed plan during the hearing. The board anticipates approving the plan on Aug. 11, according to the organization’s website. If approved, it would be effective immediately until June 30, 2025, unless superseded by a new adopted plan, the website states.
The council currently meets virtually via Zoom due to COVID-19 concerns. Find meeting materials, including agendas and Zoom login information, online at ppacg.org/#1487196845691-72223d2d-557e under the “Download Board of Directors Meeting Materials” button.