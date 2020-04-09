Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Thursday that he thinks the United States may be experiencing the “beginning” of the flattening of the curve with the coronavirus outbreak, but added that the virus will determine when life returns to normal.
In an interview on NBC’s “TODAY” show, co-host Savannah Guthrie asked him whether people will be able to be out and about again by summer.
“I hope that’s the case, Savannah,” Fauci said, but he added that the virus “determines the timetable." President Donald Trump has been itching to reopen the economy, saying Wednesday that it should happen "sooner rather than later."
Fauci said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that the U.S. may soon start to see a “turnaround and that curve not only flatten, but coming down.”
He also said that he was "somewhat serious" about not shaking hands again.