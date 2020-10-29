Six dozen more El Paso County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a spike that raises the total to 72 following the discovery of an outbreak of the highly contagious disease earlier this week, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement issued Thursday.
The initial outbreak was discovered when eight inmates were quarantined and tested ahead of being transferred to the Colorado Department of Corrections to finish their sentences in a state prison, the Sheriff's Office said.
In response to the outbreak, the Sheriff's Office said it plans to test all inmates and employees within a week, warning that the threat of further infection will continue to rise over the next several weeks. Staff will also provide personal protective equipment to inmates, a news release stated.
As of Thursday, no inmates have been hospitalized. All are being treated at the jail by its medical provider, WellPath. The infected inmates have been isolated and all employees and inmates who have had direct or indirect contact with them have been contacted, the Sheriff's Office said in a release, noting that 112 staff members were tested Wednesday.
"This current COVID situation is the top priority of Sheriff (Bill) Elder and the staff at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office," spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said in the release. "In March, we put in place emergency operating plans for just this circumstance. We were more than prepared. We will be making significant adjustment to how we operate the facility to combat this outbreak," she said.
The outbreak in the county’s jail coincided with the state prison system’s second-largest outbreak at Fremont Correctional Facility near Cañon City, where 356 inmates and 24 workers have been infected, data shows. The spiraling number of cases marks a more than fourfold increase in the past week.
A 58-year-old inmate died in a hospital Wednesday, about two weeks after he was transferred from the facility, a state prison spokeswoman said.
State prison officials had warned that numbers could grow amid prisonwide testing launched after a single inmate tested positive for the virus Oct. 6.
The spike in infections within Colorado’s jails and prisons doesn’t come as a surprise. Attorneys and inmate advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, have warned that Colorado’s jail are poised to become “a petri dish” of disease due to the difficulty of social distancing among inmates held in close quarters.
Jails across the nation have become hot spots for infections as many are chronically overcrowded, with inmates living in dormitory areas with shared showers and toilets, and where basic hygiene is hard to uphold.
Jail populations across Colorado have fallen by as much as 46% statewide since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought on an urgent need to reduce jail populations to slow the spread of the virus, the ACLU of Colorado said earlier this month.
Earlier this year, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office slashed the population at the jail by more than a third , from an average daily population of roughly 1,500 to less than 1,000.
As of Thursday, the jail’s population was 1,190, records show.