There may be fire, smoke and emergency vehicles near the Colorado Springs Airport on Wednesday morning, but it won’t be cause for concern — it’s only a drill.
About 80 first responders from more than 10 agencies will carry out a “mass casualty” exercise simulating an airplane crash near the airport, said Colorado Springs Airport spokeswoman Aidan Ryan. The airport will remain open during the exercise.
Wednesday’s simulated crash is part of a Federal Aviation Administration requirement that such exercises take place every three years so communities can test their procedures for responding to a large number of injuries and deaths from an airplane crash or other aircraft emergency, Ryan said. The last exercise was completed in 2017.
Originally scheduled in May but postponed because of the pandemic, the exercise will meet the airport’s major incident response requirements, Colorado Springs spokeswoman Kim Melchor said. A small fire will be part of the drill even as Colorado is under a 30-day statewide burn ban.
“The fire at the airport will be a very controlled event and will only be active for a matter of minutes to meet the exercise requirements. Even during a burn ban, there are times when responding agencies will need to conduct exercises to stay proficient with their skills or meet training requirements,” she said.
The exercise was coordinated with several agencies, including the Colorado Springs police and fire departments.
Past exercises have seen hundreds of emergency personnel participate, but that number was significantly reduced this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan said.
Emergency personnel will also work with dummies instead of live volunteers who typically play the role of the casualties, Ryan said.