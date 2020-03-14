The state's first coronavirus death — an 83-year-old woman who died Friday at a Colorado Springs hospital — may have exposed dozens of the most vulnerable to the flu-like disease at a west-side card tournament nearly two weeks ago.
The Colorado Springs Bridge Center, one of the city's largest and oldest bridge clubs, confirmed Saturday that the woman was one of its members.
She most recently played a sectional tournament on March 3, where nearly 70 other players attended, said club director John Dukellis.
“We’re extremely concerned about possible transmission both at the tournament and in communities after they went home,” said Kimberly Pattison with El Paso County Public Health. “Many attendees were older people who might be especially vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.”
News of the woman's death spread fear among the bridge club members.
Her bridge partner self-isolated Saturday, telling Dukellis that the woman had looked "flush" and "not herself" the day of the March 3 tournament, he said.
Most of the club's members, according to Dukellis, are over 60, the age group most at risk of having severe cases of coronavirus, along with those with diabetes and heart or lung disease.
"Everyone at our club would be at high risk," he said. The bridge club has been closed for at least the rest of the month.
The woman also was at a Feb. 29 tournament where about 85 people from around the state — including Colorado Springs, Denver, Pueblo and Buena Vista, attended, Dukellis said. He was unsure if she had symptoms at the time.
The club hosts tournaments and afternoon card games every day except Sunday at 901 N. 17th Street. Dukellis said Westside Community church holds services in the building Sunday and Wednesday nights.
The church could not be reached for comment Saturday.
County public health officials said in a news release that those who attended games at the Bridge Center on Feb. 27, Feb. 28, Feb. 29, March 1 or March 3, and are experiencing symptoms, should call their health care provider.
Since the earliest reports late last year of the new coronavirus, which originated in China, the disease has spread across the globe, infecting more than 150,000 and killing nearly 6,000. Through Saturday, 2,499 cases and 55 deaths had been confirmed in the U.S.
On Saturday, the state confirmed a third presumptive coronavirus case in El Paso County, but it is unknown if it is connected to the woman who died.
Public health officials were given the roster from the woman's last several tournaments, Dukellis said.
El Paso County Public Health officials have not released the woman's name, but said Friday that she died at UCHealth Memorial Central Hospital.
The hospital received confirmation that the woman tested positive for COVID-19 after she died, a UCHealth statement said.
Cary Vogrin, a hospital spokeswoman, said Friday privacy laws prevent her from saying when the woman was admitted to the hospital, if she was thought to have coronavirus at the time and if medical staff and others in the hospital are being contacted or tested for the disease.
Gov. Jared Polis, who held a news conference Friday in Colorado Springs at which the death was announced, said the woman lived by herself and had not been in a nursing home or assisted living facility.
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state and in Colorado Springs have suspended nonessential visits by friends and family members to protect elderly residents.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment executive director signed an order Thursday stating that nursing homes and other senior health care facilities must screen all visitors and only admit those who have essential business. The order does not say when the restrictions will be lifted.