A street in downtown Colorado Springs is closed Tuesday afternoon as firefighters respond to the smell of smoke reported in a building, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

A call came in at 3:15 p.m. reporting possible smoke on the fifth floor of 6 N. Tejon St. The fire alarm in the building did not go off, but the building was partially evacuated while firefighters investigated, according to Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Mike Smaldino.

Smaldino said crews smelled an electrical odor, but no smoke was visible and they did not find anything. Tejon is still closed as of 4 p.m. as crews clean up the scene. One glass door on the first floor of the building was shattered during the emergency response.

According to images provided by the Fire Department, fire personnel and police responded to the scene.