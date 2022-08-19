A roadside altercation ended with a man injured by the vehicle he had been in.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Colorado Springs police were called to the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street downtown to investigate a report of a pedestrian vs. car accident.

According to police, a man exited a vehicle to start a fight with a group of people in the middle of the road. At some point, the man was knocked down and struck by the car he had just exited.

The driver fled the area and the victim was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. No arrests were made.

If anyone has any additional information, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

The intersection was closed while police responded, but reopened at 3:15 a.m.