A Douglas County child psychologist won $1 million and five Coloradans – the youngest of whom is 12 – were awarded $50,000 scholarships in the fourth Colorado Comeback Cash drawing, Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday.
Stephanie Sharp, who runs a private practice and works at Children’s Hospital, joined the governor’s press conference remotely because, now that she is fully vaccinated, she was able to visit her father, Harry, in Pennsylvania.
“It’s been over a year since I’ve been able to visit my dad, who’s been battling cancer,” said Sharp, also an assistant clinical professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
Sharp said she plans to donate a portion of her winnings to “worthy causes that promote love, compassion, tolerance, and that simply perpetuate goodness.”
Twelve-year-old Liza C., the youngest of the scholarship recipients, said the award will help her achieve her life’s dream, which is to become a professional soccer player. Her full name was not released.
“At first, I was shocked and surprised,” said Liza, who wants to study international business in college. “But once the news sank in, I was really thankful and grateful. This is an amazing opportunity.”
Sula Schuyler, 13, said she was “psyched” to get vaccinated so she could have sleepovers with friends and resume her favorite activities, like dancing and karate.
“Being vaccinated, for kids my age, is really important to be able to do things with your friends and be able to spend time with everybody you want to,” said Schuyler, who is considering attending medical school.
Nathan Reseigh, 15, said he was initially skeptical when he received a text from his mother saying he had won $50,000 for college.
“It's super weird. I was having such a regular day,” he said. “I’m just really blessed by the whole situation.”
Clara Smith, 17, said she is excited at the broad range of educational opportunities the scholarship will afford her.
“Now that I will be receiving this great amount of money, I am super motivated and excited to expand my search of colleges this summer,” she said.
Bay Morrish, who hopes to become an automotive mechanic or electrician, said the vaccine enabled him to visit family members and friends he had not seen in months.
“With this massive opportunity, I will finally be free of all the financial hardship that was keeping me away from doing what I love,” Morrish said.
Polis reminded Coloradans that all residents aged 12 and up are now eligible for the vaccine, and said he is optimistic that the state will reach President Biden’s stated goal of 70% of residents getting at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4.
“We’re getting very close,” Polis said. “The vaccine is quick, safe, effective, and it’s super easy to get. And, of course, if you get it today, you can have automatic entry into our final drawing, and a last chance to win a million dollars.”