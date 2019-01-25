A Douglas County history teacher is apologizing to the family of a child she attacked on social media as “Hitler Youth” after mistaking him for the Covington Catholic school student at the center of a national controversy.
Mountain Ridge Middle School teacher Michelle Grissom admits she was behind the now-deleted tweets aimed at 17-year-old Jay Jackson, a student in Kentucky who was not present for the confrontation in Washington, D.C. between students and a Native American activist.
Grissom emailed 9NEWS an apology directed to the Jackson family. “I feel horrible about not having made a public apology sooner,” Grissom wrote. “I have not been able to make statements of comment on the matter, but I need for you to know how repentant I am about what happened.”