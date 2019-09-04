DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow Ascent Classical Academy of Douglas County charter school to leave the district and apply to become authorized through the Colorado School Institute (CSI).
The move would allow the school to arm its staff members as volunteer safety officers, something that would not be permitted if the school remained within the Douglas County School District.
"With the overwhelming support of our families, as well as with clear statutory and contractual authority and waivers from any related Douglas County School District policies, we developed an evidence and research-based approach that allows highly-trained staff within our school buildings to serve as volunteer safety officers, and to carry concealed firearms to protect our students and themselves," Ascent Classical Academy of Douglas County said in a Facebook post last month.