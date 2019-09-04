Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.