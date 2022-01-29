There is at least one other alternative to Douglas County's efforts to secure more water, which comes from the Platte Valley Water Partnership. It’s a collaboration between the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District, based in Sterling, and the Parker Water and Sanitation District, in Douglas County.
The partnership’s website says Parker’s current water resources are sufficient to meet current demands, but "with a population that’s projected to double and with the Denver Basin groundwater supplies diminishing over time, Parker’s ultimate goal is to diversify its water resources portfolio to be comprised of at least 75% renewable water." (Renewable water is water that can be used, with the remainder returned to its source and then reused over and over again, to extinction.)
The plan is to build more storage along the South Platte to capture some of the water heading out of the state — and into Nebraska — that exceeds the requirements of the compact between Colorado and Nebraska.
The partnership plans to build a 4,000 acre-foot reservoir near partnership-owned land in Logan County, as well as store water in Prewitt Reservoir in Merino northeast of Fort Morgan. Future plans include a 72,000 acre-foot reservoir, in Fremont Buttes, in-between Brush and Akron. The total cost? About $800 million.
According to an op-ed by Sarah Parmer, director of conservation for Colorado Open Lands, the partnership "would utilize high water events on the South Platte River and divert that excess water into reservoirs that can then be used by both cities and farmers and ranchers," with an additional agreement to avoid "buy and dry" on agricultural land.
"The citizens of Douglas County can choose to invest in a water future that cripples a rural community, or they can join Parker in leading the Front Range in a new direction — one that reflects the spirit of the Water Plan," Parmer wrote. "The best investment for Douglas County and for Colorado is in a cooperative water-sharing partnership that respects the economy, culture, and wildlife of two basins while getting Douglas County the water it needs to support its growth."
— Marianne Goodland