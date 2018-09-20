The inimitable tax-hating ex-con Doug Bruce is coming out swinging late in the campaign fight on issues he can’t stand. The author of the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights has written his voter’s guide on a handful of issues. He says it will soon be posted online. The former El Paso County commissioner and state legislator, a devout Republican, takes special umbrage with his party for supporting amendments Y and Z to change the way the state draws legislative and congressional districts, putting the map-making authority in the hands of independent commissions instead of under politicians who benefit from those maps.
Bruce said the two 12-member commissions — one for legislative and one for congressional districts — leave out minor parties, because they are one-third Republicans, one-third Democrats and one-third unaffiliated. Members also would be selected by retired judges, who overwhelming would be appointees of Democratic governors. Since 1975, Colorado has had only one Republican governor, Bill Owens, who served from 1999 to 2007. “It doesn’t fix it,” Bruce said of the ballot questions and gerrymandering. “It just slants everything to the Democrats, and the Republicans bought it hook, line and sinker.”
Alan Philp is a longtime Colorado Republican political consultant, who pointed to the long list of Republican supporters, and he doubted they were snookered. He supports the amendments, as well.
“John Andrews, Jon Caldara, Ken and Perry Buck, Mark Hillman, Tim Neville, John Suthers, Laura Carno, Jeff Crank, Bill Owens, Libby Szabo and about 500 of the most respected conservatives across Colorado got bamboozled?” he said. “We respectfully disagree. For the last 30 years, a judge behind closed doors has almost always been the final arbiter of the state’s legislative and congressional maps. With Amendments Y and Z, that will change and partisan gerrymandering will be banned once and for all.”