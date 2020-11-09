A possible coronavirus exposure led a judge to order a nearly two-week pause in the trial of a man accused of serving as a gang assassin in the 2017 slayings of two Colorado Springs teenagers.
Testimony is expected to resume Nov. 19 in the case against Marco Garcia-Bravo, charged with being one of two triggermen who fatally shot 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida as part of a gang dispute.
Attorneys involved in the trial received an email from a court clerk on Sunday alerting them to the hiatus. The email, obtained by The Gazette, didn’t provide details about the exposure. The trial was most recently in session Monday through Thursday of last week, court records show.
The break in testimony comes as another high-profile trial in Durango was scuttled amid coronavirus concerns. Mark Redwine, a southwestern Colorado man accused in the 2012 killing of his stepson, 13-year-old Dylan Redwine, saw his trial postponed Monday for the sixth time in two years. His case was cut short after five days of jury selection, and before a panel was seated. A judge is expected to address next steps Friday.
Garcia-Bravo is the last of 10 people to be prosecuted in the plot that led to the killings of Derek and Natalie, both students at Coronado High School. Authorities said that Cano-Partida was suspected of giving information to a rival gang that led to shootings targeting members of the South Side Soldados. Greer was described as a bystander killed because he was with Cano-Partida on the night of her abduction.
The defendant is accused of multiple counts of first-degree murder and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. His trial began in mid-September, with two weeks of jury selection. Prosecutors dropped plans to pursue the death penalty against the defendant earlier this year.
The other person identified as a shooter, Diego Chacon, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to two counts of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 65 years in prison under terms of his plea deal.
Garcia-Bravo's trial has been dogged by coronavirus concerns, including a recent pause in the proceedings while a juror waited to receive a negative result on a COVID-19 test.
His case is proceeding even as the El Paso County jail — where the defendant and several witnesses are incarcerated — battles an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened more than half the jail’s population, in the largest outbreak at a Colorado penal institution since the pandemic started.
As of Sunday, 859 inmates and 66 staff members had tested positive for the disease, the sheriff's website shows.