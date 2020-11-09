For weeks, 16-year-old Natalie Partida had a target on her back. The teen and two of her girlfriends were allegedly marked for abduction, torture and possibly rape - part of a gang-related scheme to get them to disclose who might have shot up two apartment buildings in Colorado Springs. Whether the Coronado High School sophomore had a role in a feud between the South Side Soldados and a rival gang called the Meadows isn't clear, but according to Angelita Prado, it's what motivated Partida's March 11 kidnapping and murder. Partida's body was found a day after her abduction on a dirt road south of Fountain, alongside that of 15-year-old classmate Derek Greer.