Drivers involved in a double rollover crash near downtown Colorado Springs Monday morning walked away unscathed, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Cimarron Street and South Cascade Avenue at 9:08 a.m. after a Ford sedan ran a red light northbound on Cascade and caused two SUV vehicles with green lights headed eastbound on Cimarron, to rollover, police said.
Karen Retsky, 54, said she felt and impact before her car started to roll.
"My first thought was that I could be very hurt," Retsky said.
When her car came to a stop she said she yelled out, "I need help."
Firefighters and police helped Retsky climb out of her car, which was sitting on its passenger side.
Towing crews arrived and looked at Restky's Subaru, a web of cracks across the windshield and a bumper of mangled metal. They said it was totaled.
Cleanup crews swept up shards of glass as well as bits of metal and plastic that littered the ground.
Police closed Cimarron between Cascade and Tejon Street, as well as the northbound lanes of Cascade. Officers expected the road to be fully open before 11 a.m.