Prosecutors this week rested their case against Marco Garcia-Bravo, a man accused of double-murder in the alleged gang assassinations in 2017 of two Coronado High School teens.
Testimony by the final prosecution witness came Wednesday morning, bringing a trial that began in mid-September closer to a verdict.
The defense is planning as many as six days of testimony to cap the four-month-old trial, potentially putting the case on track for closing arguments next week.
After closing arguments, the case goes to a jury for deliberations.
Garcia-Bravo, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the March 2017 killings of Natalie Cano-Partida, 16, and Derek Greer, 15. The two were abducted from a party in Colorado Springs, driven to a remote location outside Fountain and made to kneel for execution-style killings, allegedly committed by a pair of gunmen including the defendant.
Authorities say the killings were planned by a gang called the South Side Soldados, which suspected Cano-Partida had conspired with rival gang members involved in shootings at two apartment buildings associated with the loose-knit Soldados. Greer was killed because he happened to be with Cano-Partida, his friend, on the night they were taken at gunpoint, they alleged.
Ten people were arrested in the case, five of them charged with first-degree murder on allegations they played direct roles in the deadly abduction. Garcia-Bravo is the last of the group to be prosecuted.
If convicted, Garcia-Bravo faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Prosecutors initially prepared to pursue the death penalty against him, but withdrew their bid in April, a month after Gov. Jared Polis signed a repeal bill that eliminated the death penalty for new cases filed July 1 and later.
The trial is headed toward completion despite repeated delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The presiding judge, 4th Judicial District Judge David A. Shakes, paused the proceedings for two weeks in November after an unspecified coronavirus exposure. Two other delays came after jurors awaited testing for coronavirus because of family exposure.
Another potential stumbling block came when a key witness, co-defendant Alexandra Romero, contracted COVID-19 during a record-setting coronavirus outbreak at the El Paso County jail beginning in October. Shakes ordered Romero to testify despite her attorney’s complaints that Romero appeared symptomatic and could be a threat to people in court. The judge said he had consulted with county health officials, who approved the woman’s testimony.
Shakes impaneled four alternate jurors to allow the trial to continue should any members of the 12-person panel be unable to complete their service. Two of the four alternates have been dismissed because of health concerns, both in December, leaving two others to step in if further problems develop.
The Garcia-Bravo case was the county’s sole exception to a regional jury trail ban implemented in late November after a countywide-surge in coronavirus infections. It was convened with a range of safety precautions, including requiring masks and social distancing.