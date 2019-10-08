Meteor showers will join forces for a dazzling display Tuesday evening into Thursday morning with hundreds of meteors streaking across the mountain sky as Draconid and Southern Taurids reach their peak this week.
The Draconid meteor shower, active from Oct. 6 to 10, is up first. While the shower is fairly mellow, sending no more than five meteors through the sky per hour, it’s known for its unpredictable behavior. European observers reported an outburst of showers in 2011, with over 600 meteors showering the sky per hour. According to AccuWeather, peak activity is expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
2 meteor showers peak this week on back-to-back nights:— AccuWeatherAstronomy (@AccuAstronomy) October 7, 2019
Tuesday night - Draconids
Wednesday night - Southern Taurids
Here's the latest cloud cover forecast & viewing tips: https://t.co/J2a5KvOx9s pic.twitter.com/ft0xTNQ5Fp
The second shower to zip across the mountain sky this month is the Southern Taurids, which typically produces a small handful of bright fireball like meteors per hour. The shower is expected to peak Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. This meteor shower will be mostly visible in the Southern Hemisphere, but there’s a chance North American viewers will also see some action.
A third meteor shower, the Orionids, will dazzle the skies of Colorado later this month, with estimated peak activity from Oct. 22 to 23.