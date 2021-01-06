Getting lucky in either Colorado's Mega Millions drawing or Powerball Wednesday means jackpot winners could rake in upwards of $410 million.
The sum of the two prizes would be more than $900 million, the highest combined jackpot total for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018, when the Mega Millions jackpot reached its record of $1.537 billion.
The National Mega Millions prize Friday is $490 million and Powerball Wednesday is $410 million, together the cash sum totals $688.7 million.
"Winners have a chance to make their dreams come true," Colorado Lottery Director Tom Seaver said.
But Seaver said the lottery is about more than just jackpot winners and that nearly 40% of sales go to beneficiaries such as Great Outdoors Colorado and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
"Whether people participate or not, people still get benefits of the proceeds," Seaver said.