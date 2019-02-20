Two Interstate 25 lanes will be closed in each direction in Colorado Springs on Thursday night for construction, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The closures, from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, will leave only one lane open on northbound and southbound I-25 between Garden of the Gods and Woodmen roads, CDOT said in a news release.
Crews must shut down the lanes to complete striping and grinding as part of a $12 million maintenance effort to extend the lifespan of 10 concrete bridges near the I-25 and Rockrimmon Boulevard interchange.
As always, construction schedules may change because of weather and other unforeseen circumstances, CDOT stated in the news release.