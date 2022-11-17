A shooting near Florissant that left a married couple dead on Sunday is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Adrianna Mills, 29, and her husband Sean, 27, were found dead in their home in the Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood on Sunday morning when deputies responded to a 911 phone call from a child, police said. The couple’s three children, including an infant, were also at the residence but were unharmed.

Sean and Adrianna met when they were students at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park and both were employed there at the time of their deaths. They married on March 22 of this year, according to Sean’s Facebook page.

“Words cannot express the gratitude I have in my heart for this new chapter. God is so faithful!” Sean posted on Facebook. “Never would have thought when I came to Bible College that I would end up working for Andrew Wommack Ministries where I met my beautiful wife.”

Andrew Wommack Ministries released a statement from CEO Billy Epperhart on Monday.

"All of us at Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College are devastated to hear of the passing of two Andrew Wommack Ministries employees and former students," Epperhart stated. "Prayers are continually being made for the family and loved ones left behind, and we will certainly be doing all we can to help those grieving this horrific loss.”

“(Adrianna and Sean) were known by many of our students and staff, were well thought of, and will be missed,” a ministry spokesperson said. “We pray for their families as they move forward in their lives without their loved ones.”

Adam Trujillo, Adrianna’s brother, said she was a shining presence in the lives of everyone who knew her.

"My sister was a healer,” Trujillo said. “She was a light to everybody she met.”

Trujillo told The Gazette that Adrianna left her hometown of Rio Rancho, N.M., for Colorado about two years ago “to try to bring more people to God.”

The couple’s three children are staying with relatives, Trujillo said.

“We're all very distraught,” he said. “She's definitely going to be mourned by many, many people."