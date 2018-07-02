Convicted double-killer Glen Law Galloway was described in court Monday as a committed father who taught his two sons the value of hard work and following rules and who could be counted on to attend their high-school sporting events.
Shea Galloway, 20, took the stand as the final witness in the defense’s four-day effort to present mitigation evidence why Galloway, 46, shouldn’t be put to death.
“He taught me how to be a good person,” his eldest son said in a firm voice, after acknowledging that his father had made “bad mistakes.”
Galloway, an ex-Fort Carson soldier, was convicted May 26 of second-degree murder in the killing of Marcus Anderson and first-degree murder in the slaying of Janice Nam. The victims were shot on consecutive days in May 2016.
In the wake of the verdicts, the case commenced with first-phase sentencing, which ended with the panel deciding that prosecutors had met the statutory aggravators necessary to pursue the death penalty. The panel found that Galloway intentionally killed more than one person in more than one criminal episode; that he committed first-degree burglary in furtherance of the killing of Nam, who was attacked in her bedroom; and that his possession of the gun used in the crime was a felony because of a previous conviction for stalking her.
During the second phase of sentencing, referred to as the mitigation phase, the defense can present evidence for any reason Galloway shouldn’t be put on death row.
If the jury decides that mitigation outweighs the aggravating factors in his crimes, then the death penalty is off the table and Galloway will go to prison for life without the chance of parole.
If the jury decides that aggravation deserves greater weight of consideration, the sentencing continues to a third phase in which prosecutors lay out their case for the death penalty.
Shea Galloway’s testimony came after more than a dozen people took the stand over four days to comment on Galloway’s character. In some cases, the defendant was brought face to face with friends and co-workers he hadn’t seen in decades, including his high school Spanish teacher, who now lives in Spain and who testified via Skype.
Galloway grew up in Columbus, Ohio, with two sisters and a single mother who worked multiple jobs seven days a week to provide for them after her husband abandoned the family.
As a teenager, Galloway got a job at Pizza Hut to help his mother pay bills and was captain of the wrestling team at his private high school. Classmates recalled him as friendly and funny; they denied he picked fights or bullied anyone.
After graduating in 1990 or 1991, Galloway joined the Army and was trained as a helicopter mechanic, earning a reputation for competence. One of his first assignments was to Hawaii, where he and his friends partied and rode motorcycles in their off hours.
After his transfer to Fort Carson, Galloway worked a part-time job at The Underground, a now-shuttered bar at North Nevada Avenue and East Kiowa Street downtown.
There he met his now-ex-wife Annalethea Bladow, and they had two sons before their divorce, which resulted from Galloway being unfaithful. Bladow testified that during their marriage, Galloway wasn’t abusive or insulting, and the two remained friendly after their divorce, especially when it came to their children.
At least two other former girlfriends took the stand to testify that Galloway did not display threatening or controlling behavior, and that they remained friendly after terminating relationships with him.
Their testimony clashed with reports by Nam, 26, who before her death sought restraining orders against Galloway, claiming he had threatened violence against her and broke into her home to harass her.
After retiring from the Army in the early 1990s, Galloway became an equipment maintainer for Atmel, a semiconductor manufacturer now known as Microchip. He left the company for Intel in Colorado Springs and later took a job with Samsung Austin Semiconductor in Texas. He returned to Colorado Springs in 2011 and resumed working at Atmel, where he met Nam and formed a two-year relationship that exploded into violence.
Among those who testified in support of Galloway were a female co-worker who said Galloway was protective of her when she began to fear an ex-boyfriend, and Galloway’s stepson from the marriage with Bladow, who said Galloway treated him as he did his biological sons.
As prosecutors cross-examined the character witnesses, they emphasized suggestions that Galloway can be domineering and unbending — pointing out any time a witness said Galloway did what he wanted and “didn’t care” what anyone thought.
Prosecutors began presenting rebuttal witnesses late Monday morning, calling former co-workers who described Galloway as a “hothead” always spoiling for a fight. Jeremy Hepner testified that Galloway once bragged about killing a man in the Army, claiming he was part of an anti-drug task force. Another co-worker, Yancy Johnson, said Galloway also told a story about confronting a drug dealer who had ripped off a family member, claiming he kicked down the dealer’s door and put a pistol in his mouth, Johnson said.
Defense attorneys noted that Galloway hadn’t been arrested in either incident, or any time prior to 2014 stalking allegations by Nam, which the defense contends were false.
Prosecutors played recorded jail calls in which Galloway, who had been described as respectful toward woman, can be heard using lewd terms to refer to Nam and one of his prosecutors.
The jury on Monday also heard evidence about an outburst by Galloway in which he flung a laptop across the courtroom minutes before opening statements were to be given.
Galloway’s angry reaction came after a closed, confidential hearing among him, his attorneys and the judge, said El Paso County sheriff’s deputy Carl Kleincort.
Kleincort said he “quickly” closed the distance to Galloway, who remained at the defense table, but that Galloway told him, “I’m OK,” as if to communicate he didn’t intend to resist as the deputy took him into custody.
The deputy said he placed his left hand on Galloway’s right shoulder and escorted him out of court and to his cell, without further disruptions.
Closing arguments in the mitigation case are expected to begin Tuesday morning, followed by the jury deliberations that will determine if sentencing goes to the final phase.