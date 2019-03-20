A man suspected of killing an 18-year-old man in October in a store parking lot east of downtown Colorado Springs was taken into custody this week in Pittsburgh. Donte Jose Mayo turned himself into law enforcement Tuesday. Colorado Springs police had issued a warrant for first-degree murder after deliberation in mid-November for the 24-year-old after Alex Ainsworth, 18, was shot Oct. 26 near the Family Dollar at 2325 E. Boulder St. Ainsworth died six days later of his injuries. Another man was shot but survived. Ainsworth's death was the city's 25th of 30 homicides this year.