Don't cut up, shred or throw away that debit card in the plain envelope — it's not a scam, it's your stimulus payment.

Nearly 4 million Americans are getting their payments of $1,200 or more as a prepaid card rather than a direct deposit or a check. The payments are part of the $2 trillion CARES Act Congress approved to try to keep the economy a float after the devastation of coronavirus shutdowns and layoffs raised the specter of Depression-era unemployment, evictions and businesses closing.

The debit cards were mailed last week, the department said, and were expected to arrive at households this week. Many Americans, including Gazette readers, have mistaken the debit card that comes in a plain envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services as a scam.

Those who got rid of, lost or misplaced their Economic Impact Payment card can lock it by logging in at EIPCard.com, Money Network Cardholders Services said. If a card is lost, call 1-800-240-8100 to report it immediately, the company said.

The debit cards can be used to make purchases, get cash from in-network ATMs and transfer funds to a personal account without fees, the U.S. Treasury statement said. Cardholders can check thei—r balance online, by mobile app or by phone. The card can be used online, at ATMs or any retail location where Visa is accepted, the department said.

“Treasury and the IRS have been working with unprecedented speed to issue Economic Impact Payments to American families," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the statement. "Prepaid debit cards are secure, easy to use, and allow us to deliver Americans their money quickly. Recipients can immediately activate and use the cards safely.”

